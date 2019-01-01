Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Pryma
Pryma 01
$499.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pryma
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jaybird
Jaybird Bluebuds X Bluetooth Headphones
$129.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Master & Dynamic
Me01 Earphones
$129.00
from
Master & Dynamic
BUY
DETAILS
B&O
Beoplay E8 Special Edition In-ear Earphones
$299.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Beats By Dre
Powerbeats Wireless
$199.95
from
Apple
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Welden
Welden Nylon Accessory Organizer
$79.95
from
Apple
BUY
DETAILS
Sony
Wh-1000xm3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.99
from
Sony
BUY
DETAILS
Sony
Wh-1000xm3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.99
from
Sony
BUY
DETAILS
Courant
Carry:1
$125.00
from
Courant
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted