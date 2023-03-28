United States
Drunk Elephant
Protini Polypeptide Cream
$113.00
At Mecca
Key ingredients: Signal Peptides complex : nine signal peptides (made up of amino acids, which form proteins in the skin) bind moisture to skin plumping, firming, and restoring bounce. Pygmy Waterlily Stem Cell Extract: an excellent source of antioxidants and nutrients to replenish the skin. This ingredient is extremely moisturising, soothing, calming, and effective in supporting healthy, youthful looking skin. Soybean Folic acid Ferment Extract: this B Vitamin plays a central role in maintaining youthful, elastic skin. Skin is thirsty for folic acid, especially after exposure to sun. Acetyl Glutamine: an amino acid that helps soothe and strengthen skin.