Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Sachajuan
Protective Hair Perfume
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
A multi-tasking hair reviver that refreshes hair with a mist of the signature Sachajuan fragrance used in the brand's haircare products.
Featured in 1 story
These Hair Perfumes Will Replace Your Dry Shampoo
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
OSIS+
Freeze Finish Strong Hold Hairspray
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Sebastian Professional
Twisted Curl Foam
$18.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Joico
Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
R+Co
One Prep Spray
$20.00
from
R+Co
BUY
More from Sachajuan
Sachajuan
Thickening Shampoo
$28.00
from
Materiae
BUY
Sachajuan
Sachajuan Leave In Conditioner
£22.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Sachajuan
Hair In The Sun
£28.00
£26.50
from
Strawberry Net
BUY
Sachajuan
Leave In Conditioner In
C$44.40
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Fragrance
Fragrance
7 Cannabis Fragrances That Won’t Make You Smell Like Burning Man
Fragrances have historically been separated into four distinct families: floral, fresh, woody, or spicy. However, in 2019, it should come as little
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Fall Candle Sale — & Everythin...
In true Bath & Body Works fashion, the candle emporium has just dropped the biggest sale we've seen in quite some time — $5.95 single-wick candles —
by
Megan Decker
Fragrance
Why Palo Santo Is More Than Just A "Fragrance Trend"
There it was, sitting in my email inbox: a subject line calling out "the next big ingredient in fragrance." I was taken aback — and not because the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted