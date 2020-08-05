Araks

Protective Face Mask Chiara Navy

$40.00

In an effort to contribute to frontline workers’ safety and well being, 20% of proceeds from all masks will be donated to GetUsPPE, a non-profit grassroots coalition mobilized to address the PPE shortage worldwide. Made from high-quality, dense, 100% cotton fabric with adjustable ties, our masks are reusable, washable and non-medical. Hand wash only. *Please understand that this mask is not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment, and is not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19. Please continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands and refrain from touching your face. *Face masks are final sale.