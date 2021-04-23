Modway

Prospect Tufted Velvet Loveseat

$395.00

100% Polyester BARREL BACK LOVESEAT - Boasting a tailored profile and chic style, Prospect embodies luxe sophistication. Prospect reinvents the iconic chesterfield style with a contemporary barrel back design VELVET UPHOLSTERY - Upholstered in stain-resistant velvet polyester Prospect's channel tufting creates a paneled design. Energizing décors, this collection is ideal for small spaces or loft living MODERN LOUNGE SPOT - A cherished round back upholstered loveseat for any modern lounge space, Prospect provides a comfortable place to rest while relaxing or reading a bedtime story in the kid’s room QUALITY CONSTRUCTION - Expertly crafted, Prospect sits atop sturdy wood legs with non-marking caps. Sweeping curves and structured detail make this upholstered fabric loveseat a worthy focal point TUFTED LOVESEAT MEASUREMENTS - Redefining any modern living space, Prospect makes a striking statement in a home, apartment, or office. Product Dimensions: 28"L x 50"W x 30"H; Weight Capacity: 331 lbs A fresh outlook on a familiar classic, Prospect Performance Velvet Loveseat brings intrinsic luxury to your living space. This barrel back loveseat comes upholstered in stain-resistant performance velvet polyester, and boasts chic channel tufting, updating the Chesterfield-inspired profile with retro modern design elements. The densely padded removable seat and backrest grant approachable comfort that beckons guests to sit and stay a while. Maximum Weight Capacity: 331 lbs.