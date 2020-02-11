Mionetto

Prosecco Superiore

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

The Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore embodies the excellence of the Glera vine cultivated on the steep slopes of the hills of Valdobbiadene, in the heart of the area of Controlled & Guaranteed Denomination of Origin (DOCG).The precious Glera grapes harvested in the DOCG area of Valdobbiadene give birth to a sparkling wine with a brilliant pale yellow color and a fine persistent perlage, with a floral bouquet and an unmistakable aroma of apple and pear and nuances of citrus.An ideal accompaniment to refined appetizers, it excels with radicchio di Treviso or with white asparagus, baked turbot and crab with potatoes. Fragrant and sumptuous, it goes well with fresh cheeses, white meats and light pastries.