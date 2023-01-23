Go-To

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Give your skin an exceptional clean with this vegan mousse cleanser that gently removes makeup, dirt and excess oil without irritating or stripping the skin. Instead, each cleanse will leave your skin feeling smooth, balanced and hydrated. This cleanser is gentle enough for all skin types including mature and sensitive. Key ingredients: Willow bark extract: a natural exfoliant that contains salicylic acid and helps the skin shed dead skin cells and clear pores. Glycerin: a humectant that replenishes the hydration often lost during the cleansing process. Sodium cocoamphoacetate: a mild surfactant which helps to produce foam and clean the surface of the skin. Made without: Animal products, parabens, silicones, PEGs, sulphates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum and synthetic colours. Pair it with: Go-To Face Hero Go–To Transformazing MECCA MAX ALL DAY EVERY DAY Oil-Free Moisturiser From the shop floor: “This cleanser can be used on its own or as the second cleanse to provide a deeper, more thorough cleanse.” – Alma, skin specialist at MECCA Bondi