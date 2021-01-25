Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Womanizer
Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
$119.99
$95.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Luxurious clitoral suction stimulator providing a touchless pulsing sensation
Need a few alternatives?
We-Vibe
Moxie Wearable Clitoral Vibrator With Remote
$129.00
$90.30
from
Liberator
BUY
Lovehoney
Advanced Unisex Strap-on Harness Kit (3 Piece)
£39.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Unbound
Palma
£72.46
from
Unbound
BUY
Kiki de Montparnasse
Flexi Vibe Onyx
£140.00
from
Kiki de Montparnasse
BUY
More from Womanizer
Womanizer
Womanizer Liberty
£90.00
from
Ann Summers
BUY
Womanizer
Womanizer Liberty
$144.00
$96.48
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Womanizer
Liberty By Lily Allen
$99.00
from
Womanizer
BUY
Womanizer
Womanizer Liberty
$99.00
from
enby
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
We-Vibe
Moxie Wearable Clitoral Vibrator With Remote
$129.00
$90.30
from
Liberator
BUY
Lovehoney
Advanced Unisex Strap-on Harness Kit (3 Piece)
£39.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Unbound
Palma
£72.46
from
Unbound
BUY
Kiki de Montparnasse
Flexi Vibe Onyx
£140.00
from
Kiki de Montparnasse
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted