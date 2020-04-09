Sunday Riley

Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Collection ($108 Value)

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Sunday Riley's Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Collection includes skin care essentials infused with powerful formulas that encourage vitality, hydration and a youthful appearance. Sunday Riley's Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 includes: C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil (15 ml.): A face oil that brightens and hydrates skin for a natural-looking glow.. C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum (15 ml.): An illuminating face serum that brightens and boosts vitality.. C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream (8 g.): A deeply hydrating face moisturizer that protects against pollution.. Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (3 ml.): An anti-aging eye cream that reveals a brighter, more youthful appearance.. Key Ingredients: Golden Turmeric - C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil: a distilled fraction of turmeric oil, it's rich in antioxidants and calming compounds; applied topically, it may help to improve the look of surface redness and skin evenness. Glycolic Acid - C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum: provides a mild refinement to the skin, maintains the pH of the serum for maximum vitamin C efficacy and supports natural cell turnover and glow of the skin. THD Ascorbate (Vitamin C) - C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream: extremely stable, oil-soluble form of vitamin C that helps fight the signs of aging caused by time, stress, lifestyle and pollution, including dullness, visible loss of firmness and the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Caffeine - Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream: reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness for a more refined, brighter-looking eye area. Key Benefits: Brightens and hydrates skin. Minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Encourages a smoother complexion.