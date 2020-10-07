Pantene

Pro-v Blends Soothing Rose Water Shampoo, 2 Pack

$19.99

You will receive one 17.9 fluid ounce bottle of Shampoo and one 17.9 fluid ounce bottle of Conditioner Sulfate Free Shampoo Soothing Moisture Wash gently cleanses, soothing dry or damaged hair Sulfate Free Conditioner gently conditions, soothing dry or damaged hair Pro-V nutrient blend, with rose extract, gently moisturizes hair; transforming hair into petal soft, healthy locks Silky gentle formula contains no sulfates, no parabens, no dyes, no mineral oil and no silicones; great for all hair types Experience an inviting, complex blend of rose, mint and lily of the valley Treat yourself to roses every day! Pantene Pro-V Blends rose water sulfate free shampoo Helps soothe and moisturize hair to give you the ultimate look-moisturized, petal soft hair. This soothing shampoo's nutrient-infused formula combines a Pro-V blend of Pro Vitamin B5, antioxidants and rose extract to help gently cleanse and invigorate dry hair without stripping it. Our gentle formula contains no sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes or mineral oil, and will leave your hair feeling fresh with the naturally luscious scent of rose water, mint leaves and lily of the valley. View every day through rose-colored glasses. Pantene Pro-V Blends rose water sulfate free conditioner helps soothe and rehydrate hair so you can look your best With moisturized, petal soft hair. This soothing conditioner's nutrient-infused formula combines a Pro-V blend of Pro Vitamin B5, antioxidants and rose extract to gently condition and help revive dry hair without stripping it. The gentle formula contains no sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes or mineral oil, and will leave your hair feeling fresh with the naturally luscious scent of rose water, mint leaves and lily of the valley.