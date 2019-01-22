Treat yourself to roses every day! Pantene Pro-V Blends Rose Water Sulfate Free Shampoo helps soothe and moisturize hair to give you the ultimate look-moisturized, petal soft hair. This soothing shampoo's nutrient-infused formula combines a Pro-V blend of pro vitamin B5, antioxidants and rose extract to help gently cleanse and invigorate dry hair without stripping it. Our gentle formula contains no sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes or mineral oil, and will leave your hair feeling fresh with the naturally luscious scent of rose water, mint leaves and lily of the valley.