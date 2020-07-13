Glossier

__What it is:__ An easy-to-use black liquid eyeliner with a brush tip for precise definition, in a smudge-resistant formula__Why it’s special:__- The pen’s brush tip was designed with flexible fibers that hug the curve of the lash line for easy application - Densely-pigmented, buildable formula dries quickly so it doesn’t smudge and stays put for up to 12 hours - Internal ball shaker lets the formula flow through evenly, giving you a smooth line that doesn’t drag, every time