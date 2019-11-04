Glossier

Pro Tip is everything you want in a liquid liner (it draws the sharpest line, comes in the truest black, and doesn’t budge) with no tricky, time-sucking application (redoing the line, getting it even, and using *all* the makeup remover). The pen’s brush tip was designed with flexible fibers that hug the curve of the lash line, allowing for precise definition. Its densely-pigmented, buildable formula dries quickly so it’s smudge resistant and stays put for up to 12 hours. Plus, an internal ball shaker lets the formula flow through evenly, giving you a smooth line that doesn’t drag, every time. Swipe off with [Milky Oil](https://www.glossier.com/products/milky-oil