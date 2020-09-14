Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Peter Thomas Roth
Pro Strength 10% Pha Exfoliating Clarifying Liquid
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An expert-level, daily-use, leave-on exfoliating and clarifying liquid.
More from Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth
Pro Strength 10% Pha Exfoliating Clarifying Liquid
$58.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Peter Thomas Roth
Super-size Un-wrinkle Eye
$200.00
$38.00
from
Peter Thomas Roth
BUY
Peter Thomas Roth
Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum Spf 45 Sunscreen
$30.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Peter Thomas Roth
Acne Face And Body Scrub
$24.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted