Sunny Health & Fitness

Pro Indoor Cycling Bike With 40 Lb Chromed Flywheel

$599.00

Dual Felt-Pad Resistance: Use the brake pad system to make micro adjustments to the flywheel resistance. Press the emergency stop lever to bring the flywheel to an instant stop while exercising. Easy Adjustments: This bike is equipped with adjustable multi-grip handlebars to accommodate to your riding style. Move the two-way adjustable seat up or down to match your leg inseam length. Belt-Drive Mechanism: The smooth belt-drive mechanism is virtually maintenance free and quiet. It engages the 40 lb flywheel, which is designed for momentum and drives challenging workouts. Heavy-Duty Steel Frame: Feel confident performing any cycle-based workout on the steel cycle bike frame that can support up to 275 lb. Transportation Wheels: This cycle bike is not limited to one place in your home. Use the onboard transportation wheels to easily move the bike from room to room. Switch up the intensity of your workout with the convenient tension knob. With a simple twist, you can increase or decrease resistance so your workout can remain challenging and effective throughout your fitness journey.