Saucony

Pro Grid Triumph 4 (saucony X Highsnobiety)

$239.99

First released in the mid-2000s, Highsnobiety has created a limited-edition version of Saucony’s Pro Grid Triumph 4 inspired by the cultural icons of that era. This silver-hued sneaker has green and red pops of color and custom Highsnobiety branding throughout. Fusing performance with lifestyle functionality, the shoe has an open mesh base and a medial panel packed with Arch-lock technology. ProGrid tooling is used on the midsole to ensure a comfy ride each time you step out.