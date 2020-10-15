Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

$35.00 $26.25

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty Beauty

MEDIUM TO FULL COVERAGE FOR ALL. LONGWEAR, LIGHT AS AIR. Give it to me quick: A soft matte, longwear foundation with buildable, medium to full coverage, now in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades. Did you know?! Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a 2018 Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award Winner! Tell me more: You asked, Rihanna answered. The best-selling foundation that forever changed the game now comes in 50 shades for the most inclusive foundation range yet. Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation gives skin an instantly smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish that easily builds to medium to full coverage. This oil-free soft matte foundation is made with climate-adaptive technology that's resistant to sweat and humidity, and won't clog pores so that wherever you are, it's going to work on your skin. Best of all, this light-as-air, longwear Pro Filt'r foundation is undetectable on skin — so you always look like you. How’d we do it? Obsessive research to create the perfect range of Fenty Beauty shades for all Exclusive insights from the world’s top makeup artists Extensively tested for real life, on real people We figured out that it takes the right balance of tone and texture to make matte foundation work on every skin type. We obsessed over custom pigment levels to capture your truest tones with a soft matte finish that’s just right—not too matte and not too shiny. The result? A comfortable longwear formula that lets skin look like skin. Made for all people to love. Shade-Finding Tips: Always shake Pro Filt'r foundation before use to activate. Pro Filt’r’s rich pigments need a moment to dry down to their truest color, so when you're testing shades, remember to let the formula dry completely to find your perfect match. Deciding between two shades? Try the lighter shade. Rihanna’s go-to shade? 340. She also wears 330, 360, or 370, depending on the time of year. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill Weight: 1.08 oz/ 32 mL