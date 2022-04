Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

$34.00

The FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is a superfine, weightless loose setting powder curated in 8 sheer shades to perfect and extend makeup wear for that filtered, photo-ready finish on lock.