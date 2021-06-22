Elemis

Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm

$64.00 $41.60

Product Description The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a nourishing cleansing balm that melts away makeup, daily pollutants and impurities for a soft and glowing complexion. Our No.1 best seller transforms into 3 unique textures for the ultimate cleansing experience. It nourishes as a balm, easily removes makeup as a cleansing oil and hydrates as a cleansing milk. The mineral oil-free formula also infuses Rose and Mimosa waxes with Elderberry, Starflower and Optimega Oils. Its unique blend of 9 essential oils including Lavender, Chamomile and Eucalyptus smells like heaven in a jar to invigorate the senses. Skin is left feeling deeply cleansed, soothed and supremely soft. ELEMIS is a skin wellness brand with an aromatherapist’s soul, an artist’s spirit, and a scientist’s commitment to results. An innovative and global British skincare brand with over 30 years of expertise and available in over 45 countries, we believe in ‘truth in beauty’. We are passionate about taking care of your skin. Our focus is delivering proven results with feel-good skincare products combined with cutting-edge patented technology. Our award-winning skincare portfolio includes face and body skincare products with revolutionary formulas, spa treatments, supplements and more. We know your skin because we’ve seen your skin: every year we work with many millions of clients across the globe - in our spas, in our stores, and via virtual consultations. Our extensive experience in facial services means we have first-hand knowledge of our clients complexions and we are experienced at tailoring skin concern solutions for every individual. Nature powers our products: by sourcing natural extracts that catalyse each other and harnessing the power of nature’s finest active ingredients, we can deliver results that you can see and feel, both inside and out. Brand Story ELEMIS is a skin wellness brand with an aromatherapist’s soul, an artist’s spirit, and a scientist’s commitment to results.