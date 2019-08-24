With the same, elliptical shape of the original, Beautyblender Pro Black fits perfectly to the contours of the face to effortlessly blend and blur darker make up (which has a tendency to stain the lighter, pink sponge) – think base, contour or bronzing products – to achieve a seamless, airbrushed finish. This permits virtually undetectable enhancement with no fuss and next-to-no product wastage. A favourite of the AAA-List (Oprah and Beyonce are both fans), the rounded bottom is perfect for applying liquid, cream or powder formulations, while the pointed end allows easy access to hard to reach areas – around the nose, beneath the eye and to cover-up the occasional blemish.