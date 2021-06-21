Satisfyer

Pro 2+ Air-pulse Clitoris Stimulating Vibrator

$59.95 $39.95

AIR-PULSE CLITORAL STIMULATION + VIBRATION - Using non-contact pressure-wave technology, the Pro 2+ provides feelings of suction and pulsations, similar to the sensations you feel during oral sex. With the added vibration function, you're sure to find boundless pleasure. 11 PRESSURE WAVE INTENSITIES - The Satisfyer Pro 2+ has 11 different pressure wave intensity settings you can switch between, allowing you to reach new sensual heights through intense clitoral stimulation. 10 VIBRATION INTENSITIES - The Satisfyer Pro 2 gets a magical vibration upgrade. This separate set of controls makes the outer ring vibrate around your clitoris with your choice of 10 intensities. WATERPROOF - The Pro 2+ has an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. It's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use. OPTIMIZED HEAD DESIGN - The head, made from skin-friendly silicone, is now bigger and wider so that it can surround your clitoris even more effectively, allowing you to forget the world while it provides you with stimulation