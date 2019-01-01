Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Herbivore Botanicals
Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
$62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Herbivore Botanicals
Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
$40.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Honest Beauty
Organic Beauty Facial Oil
$25.49
from
Target
BUY
Wilder Botanics
Organic Botanical Night Oil
£45.00
from
SUSTbeauty
BUY
Ouai
Rose Hair + Body Oil
$32.00
$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Natural Pink Clay Cleansing Soap Bar
$12.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask
$48.00
from
Herbivore Botanicals
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Self Love Body Ritual Kit
$48.00
from
Herbivore Botanicals
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Amethyst Body Scrub
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Skin Care
Summer Fridays
Overtime Mask
$44.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Wald Berlin
Advent Calendar
€79.90
€39.95
from
Wald Berlin
BUY
Indie Lee
Discovery Kit
$29.00
$23.20
from
Credo
BUY
Rodin Olio Lusso
Face Oil Lavender
$89.00
$53.40
from
Credo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted