Herbivore

Prism 12% Aha + 3% Bha Exfoliating Glow Serum

What it is: A naturally powerful exfoliating blend of 12 percent AHAs and three percent BHA to reveal smooth, glowing skin. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Pores, and Acne and Blemishes Formulation: Lightweight Serum Highlighted Ingredients: - AHA Blend 12% (Includes Bilberry Lactic Acid, Sugar Glycolic, and Malic Acids): Naturally derived AHAs to gently and effectively exfoliate, reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, and visibly improving skin tone and texture. - BHA 3%: Naturally derived from willow bark extract to clarify and minimize the appearance of pores. - Rose Water: Acts as a micro-dose of rose essential oil to soothe, hydrate, and calm without causing sensitization for all skin types. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum leaves skin exfoliated, smooth, and glowing thanks to a rainbow of 100 percent natural fruit and plant-based AHAs including lactic, glycolic, and malic acids plus a concentration of natural willow bark BHA, and vitamin c from Kakadu plum extract. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.