Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Zara
Printed Skirt
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High waisted skirt with side pockets. Contrasting inner lining. Interior button and tie closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Nasty Gal
Sleek In Sleek Out Jacquard Plus Midi Skirt
BUY
$23.80
$56.00
Nasty Gal
Yolke
Stripe Prairie Skirt
BUY
£245.00
Yolke
Floerns
2 Piece Outfit Polka Dot Set
BUY
£53.97
Amazon Fashion
Pixie Market
Yellow Linen Matching Skirt Set
BUY
£190.00
Pixie Market
More from Zara
Zara
Knotted Skirt
BUY
$129.00
Zara
Zara
Tied Shirt
BUY
$89.90
Zara
Zara
Tied Flat Leather Sandals
BUY
$219.00
Zara
Zara
Halter Dress
BUY
$169.00
Zara
More from Skirts
Beautifulfashionlife
High Waisted Pleated Skirt
BUY
$23.99
Amazon
Madewell
Sarong Midi Skirt In Gingham Check
BUY
$23.99
$88.00
Madewell
The Lotus Bloom Co.
Black Ruffle Bottom Tulle Skirt
BUY
$164.00
Etsy
Zara
Printed Pleated Skirt
BUY
£12.99
£29.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted