Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Karen Millen
Printed Mono Slash Neck Jersey Top
£39.00
£31.20
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Asquith
Long Sleeve Batwing - Dusky Pink
BUY
£60.00
Asquith
REMI x REVOLVE
Margo Cut Out Bodysuit
BUY
$75.00
Revolve
Stripe & Stare
Ribbed Long Sleeve - Khaki
BUY
£65.00
Stripe & Stare
AYR
The Deep End
BUY
$145.00
AYR
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Petite Satin Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
£79.20
£99.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Satin Back Crepe Halter Jumpsuit
BUY
$162.00
$324.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Leather Blazer
BUY
£319.20
£399.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Plus Size Feather One Shoulder Jumpsuit
BUY
$240.00
$480.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Tops
Asquith
Calm Wrap - Japanese Floral
BUY
£32.50
£65.00
Asquith
Asquith
Long Sleeve Batwing - Dusky Pink
BUY
£60.00
Asquith
Karen Millen
Printed Mono Slash Neck Jersey Top
BUY
£31.20
£39.00
KAREN MILLEN
Omnes
Alicia Top In Monochrome Zebra
BUY
£15.00
£39.00
Omnes
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted