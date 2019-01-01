Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
INC International Concepts
Printed Flutter-sleeve Asymmetrical Dress
$119.50
$83.65
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Free People
Tatiana Sexy Back Mini Dress
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from INC International Concepts
INC International Concepts
Floriann Block Heel Bootie
$119.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Karenna Woven Stretch Sandal
$99.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Paper Bag Shorts
$54.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps
$69.50
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
