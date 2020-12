Vivienne Westwood

Printed “elcho” Sneakers

$450.00

Vivienne Westwood Elcho sneakers in “We don’t sell cheap things” print. Brand new in box with dust cover. White leather low top printed slogan sneakers from Vivienne Westwood featuring a lace fastening, a round toe, a ridged rubber sole and a branded insole. *Men’s size 39/US 6 This item is sold from a vintage seller in Brooklyn, NY.