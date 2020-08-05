Cynthia Rowley

Printed Cotton Mask

$30.00

Printed cotton mask with inner filter pocket. Due to overwhelming demand, orders are currently a little delayed and will be delivered in the order they were received. Non-medical grade cotton masks Botanical print Washable & Reusable: We recommend washing before using 100% cotton Elastic ear loop for all sizes. Try to keep a routine, exercise, eat healthy, wash your hands, social distance and wear a mask whenever you are out. Final sale: No returns or exchanges