Zara

Printed Bikini Bottoms

$27.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 80% recycled polyester. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 87% polyester · 13% elastane LINING 90% polyester · 10% elastane Recycled polyester Recycled polyester is made from recycled PET plastic like that from plastic bottles. Every time you place a plastic bottle in the recycling bin, it is taken to a waste sorting and classification plant. There, the different types of plastics are separated for the correct destination. PET plastic is cleaned, shredded, and recycled into new recycled polyester fiber. As such, we are able to give new life to plastic waste and reduce the consumption of raw material by means of a process that consumes less water, less energy, and creates less waste. Regenerated thread has characteristics similar to virgin polyester; it is strong, resistant, long-lasting and can always be recycled again. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled polyester certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Recycling reduces the consumption of raw material Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption