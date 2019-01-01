Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Nili Lotan
Print Silk Slipdress
$595.00
$394.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A satin slipdress is on Nili Lotan's shortlist of must-have wardrobe pieces, and this printed version makes you looks instantly chic.
Need a few alternatives?
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Rimini Dress
$388.00
$116.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Anthropologie
Jocasta Tiered Maxi Dress
$230.00
$161.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Gabrielle Silk Organza Midi Dress
$200.00
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Nili Lotan
Nili Lotan
Alana Leopard-print Silk Shirt
£680.00
£340.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Nili Lotan
Kylan Cashmere Sweater
$450.00
$270.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nili Lotan
Catalina Fair Isle Alpaca-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$695.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Nili Lotan
Jenna Pants
$375.00
$225.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted