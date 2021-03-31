Erdem x Universal Standard

Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress

$174.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Erdem x Universal Standard The Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress is where ease meets elegance. Made from a cotton sateen that gives off a lustrous finish and is cool to the touch. Designed with baby ruffles throughout and long sleeves that have slight-volume at the forearm down to the cuff with button closure. This dress is designed with a front patch pocket that has a welt entry at the hip. This design creates a tunnel so you can seamlessly complete the look with a self-belt (or style it without the belt for a shift dress fit). The Primrose is the effortlessly elevated dress that is unique enough for your special occasions and versatile enough for every day. Fit: Loose, Model: 5’10” wearing M_18-20