Calvin Klein

Pride Modern Cotton This Is Love Unlined Bralette

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Calvin Klein

This is love. Celebrate the beauty of pride in a limited edition rainbow color palette. Cut in a sports bra silhouette, this modern cotton unlined bralette is made with a signature "This Is Love" repeating logo band, a scoopneck and a racerback for low-impact workouts or as an all-day underwear essential.