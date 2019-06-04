Gap + Pride Graphic Crewneck T-Shirt: Since 1969 we've celebrated all the ways you do you.This year we celebrate World Pride and all the ways we live and love across the globe.From 5/26/19 to 7/6/19, Gap will donate 15% of sales from the Pride collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality.** While supplies last. Up to $100,000.To learn more about the UN Free & Equal Campaign, visit unfe.org,Soft cotton jersey knit.,Dropped shoulders, short sleeves.,Rib-knit trim at crewneck.,Assorted screen-printed graphics at front.