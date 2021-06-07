Gap

At Gap

CELEBRATING PRIDE Exclusive tees designed by artists within our Gap Collective community. Star Casimir's design (tee with rainbow hearts and love for all) celebrates acceptance and inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community. Rachel Lindsey's design (tee with rainbow) represents a reminder that excitement, color, and differences are something to be celebrated. Abayomi “AC” Carey’s design (tee with rainbow arms wrapped around the world) is inspired by pride and unity throughout the world. Made with 100% organically grown cotton. Organic cotton is better for people and the environment because it's grown without the use of harmful synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.