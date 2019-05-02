Beautyblender

Pretty In Pink Sponge Set

$45.00

At Sephora

A cute trio of aqua-activated beautyblender sponges in a variety of pink shades.What Else You Need to Know: Youll be tickled pink with this limited-edition lineup of blenders, from the iconic, hot pink that put beautyblender on the map to two new shadesa fun pink called Bubblegum, and a soft pink called Tutu. Whether you feel bold, girly, or coy, theres a pink for every mood. Each is made with the same exclusive, aqua-activated™ material as the original beautyblender, youll always get a flawless finish and unbeatable bounce, no matter how pink you go.This Set Contains:- beautyblender Makeup Sponge in Original, Bubblegum, Tutu