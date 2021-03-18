Black Radiance

At a glance Clean Cruelty Free Highlights Gives your skin a matte finish Lasts throughout the whole day Compact design makes it easy to toss in your purse Oil-free formula leaves your face looking flawless Specifications Suggested Age: 15 Years and Up Health Facts: Sulfate-Free, Phthalate-Free, Aluminum-Free, Paraben-Free Color Family: Beige Color Finish: Semi-Matte Color Palette: Dark Tones Product Form: Pressed Powder Skin Tone: Deep Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Color Correction, Shine Control Recommended Skin Type: Acne-Prone Features: Blendable TCIN: 14986457 UPC: 077802644619 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-0540 Origin: Imported Description Pressed Powder is specially formulated to absorb oil, evens complexion and minimize shine. Set your makeup for lasting loveliness with this oil-free formula. Keep a compact in your purse for quick touch-ups. For over 25 years, Black Radiance® has recognized, represented, and celebrated the diversity of darker complexions by offering affordable, high quality cosmetics with uncompromising color, trusted coverage, and formula innovation. Black Radiance empowers and inspires women of color through cosmetics, beauty, and lifestyles. Our mission – to enable black women worldwide to be even more beautiful. We promise to create both products and experiences that encourage women of color worldwide to embrace, enhance, define, and love their shade of beauty. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.