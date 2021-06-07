Versed

Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

The ultimate intro for those who’re beginning their ‘retinol journey’ (or those with an easily upset complexion), Versed’s Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is here to prolong your cells’ health. A time-defying active that rejuvenates your cells to keep them making all the ‘scaffolding’ (the elastin and collagen) that keeps skin smooth and ‘springy’, retinol defies the signs of time and helps to stall your creeping crow’s feet. Combining natural alternatives to retinol – arophira and bakuchiol – alongside encapsulated retinol itself, this works to stimulate your skin without the side-effects, so you can reap the benefits (smoother, refined, plumped and luminous skin) without the reactivity or redness. With the addition of anti-inflammatories and antioxidants to buffer your complexion from aggressors while diminishing the risk of skin rebelling, this ultra-light serum is quickly absorbed to protect and revitalise every complexion. And if that’s not incentive enough to embark on your retinol love affair, this silky treatment is vegan, cruelty-free and green (as in, actually green).