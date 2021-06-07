Medik8

Press & Glow

A toner but with a twist, the Medik8 Press & Glow gently exfoliates, resurfaces, hydrates and smooths without irritating sensitive complexions, drying or leaving any sticky residue. Utilising intelligent poly hydroxy acids (PHAs from here on out), larger molecules penetrate the skin less deeply than with popular AHAs and BHAs – two acids that can often lead to sensitisation and premature ageing when overused. This is why the Press & Glow is a safe bet for even sensitive skin, as the PHAs simply exfoliate the skin’s surface while working as a mighty moisture magnet. Meanwhile, comforting aloe vera helps to reduce irritation while also protecting against free radicals and encouraging moisture retention. Prickly pear extract works as an enzyme activator – encouraging cell renewal and therefore helping to bestow you with the ultimate glow, all while diminishing the look of fine lines. A truly formidable cocktail, this toner packs a powerful punch… gently. With sustainable 200ml refills also available, this skin care hero is good for both your face and the planet.