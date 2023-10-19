Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Coast
Premium Tailored Satin Trim Blazer
£159.00
£111.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Coast
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Lapels Houndstooth Suit Blazer
BUY
£89.99
Mango
& Other Stories
Fitted Checked Blazer
BUY
£135.00
& Other Stories
Ganni
Ganni Plaid Print Blazer
BUY
$58.70
$195.00
TheRealReal
Norma Kamali
Single-breasted Faux-leather Blazer
BUY
$275.00
Matches Fashion
More from Coast
Coast
Plus Premium Embellished Fringe Mini Dress
BUY
£109.50
£219.00
Coast
Coast
Plus Size Disc Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£58.00
£209.00
Coast
Coast
Plus Size Premium Square Sequin T Shirt Dress
BUY
£40.00
£199.00
Coast
Coast
Faux Fur Detail Belted Pu Trench Coat
BUY
£46.00
£189.00
Coast
More from Outerwear
FunAloe
Hippie Costume Women Vest Jacket
BUY
£11.25
Amazon
Topshop
Denim Dad Xl Jacket
BUY
$84.99
ASOS
Topshop
Heather Vest
BUY
$48.00
$79.99
ASOS
Mango
Lapels Houndstooth Suit Blazer
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted