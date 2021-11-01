Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Uniqlo U
Premium Lambswool Cropped Sweater
C$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Premium Lambswool Cropped Sweater
More from Uniqlo U
Uniqlo U
Manteau Uniqlo
BUY
€129.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Blocktech Short Trench Coat
BUY
$99.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Wool Blend Tailored Coat
BUY
C$159.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted