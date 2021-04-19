Luna Sundara

Premium Ecuadorian Palo Santo Smudging Sticks Single Pack (8 Sticks)

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Luna Sundara

Premium Palo Santo Smudging Sticks Single Pack (8 Sticks) These long-lasting Palo Santo sticks make perfect smudging tools. Smudging is a ritual through which we cleanse the energy of a physical space, object or person. These premium sticks of sustainably harvested Palo Santo smudging sticks are handpicked and packaged in 100% recyclable and biodegradable packaging. When burned, the sticks produce a fresh, aromatic scent. The smoke gives off a purifying, grounding effect that may help promote feelings of tranquility and peace. To use, light the tip of the stick and allow the wood to burn for under a minute before blowing out the flame. Relight as needed. Each stick is approximately 10cm (4in) long. Each pack contains 8 smudging sticks. Sustainably harvested in Ecuador. Luna Sundara only works with suppliers who utilize ethical, fair trade and sustainable practices. Learn more about Palo Santo here.