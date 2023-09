Abercrombie

Premium Crepe Blazer

$140.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie

Details Premium Crepe Blazer On-trend single-breasted blazer in our elevated premium crepe fabric, featuring center-button closure and front pockets. Shell:100% Polyester / Lining:100% Polyester Do not wash Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Do not iron Dry clean