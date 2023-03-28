Taste of the World

From My Family to Yours - Every year for New Years, my grandparents would send my family a box full of delicious Japanese snacks. My siblings and I would eagerly anticipate them to arrive to discover what exotic snacks and exotic candy awaited us inside. I wanted to share this precious experience of my childhood with others and thus, Taste of Japan was born. My hope is that you can experience the joy as I did as a child and have a taste of the fullness and beauty of Japan too. Premium Japanese Snack Box - Taste of Japan is here to bring you the best Asian snacks and Asian candy. Each snack was thoughtfully selected so you can experience the quality of a real Japanese International snack box. Japan has the best snacks and candy from around the world. 30+ Pieces of Quality Snacks - from traditional to trending, from savory to sweet, we have collected some of the top snacks from the most popular brands in Japan. These are not your typical generic snacks, these snack boxes were individually chosen to ensure the most authentic foreign snack box. Our snacks include Japanese chips, rice crackers, international candy, Dagashi, cookies, and more! Taste Japan Without Having to Go to Japan - Japanese culture is all about quality and care without sacrificing simplicity or affordability. Indulge in the beauty of Japan without having to leave your home! Our snacks box has no mystery weird snacks and will surely satisfy your craving for all the things that make Japan so special. The Perfect Gift - You don’t have to break the bank to give a loved one the experience of Japan. Bring a Taste of Japan right to any japan, Asian snack, or anime lover's doorstep with this affordable, yet premium, Japanese snacks box! A box with over 30 pieces of carefully selected, premium Japanese snacks and Japan candy that everyone will enjoy! Japanese snacks and drinks as well as Japanese sweets are famous for their taste and quality. Japan really does have some of the best snacks from around the world box. Our Asian snack box is the perfect Japanese food box and foreign candy mystery snack box. This is perfect for anyone looking for Japanese gifts and for any fan of japan snacks, anime food, anime snacks, and anime candy. We hope you love our Japan snack box as much as we do! We are confident it is the best snack box from around the world!