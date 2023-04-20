Caudalie

Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer With Bio-ceramides

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Caudalie

Formula : 97% natural origin ingredients 100% natural-origin fragrance Dermatologically tested Non-comedogenic Vegan Visible results 90% saw wrinkles reduced & plumper skin* *Clinical test, % of satisfaction, 31 volunteers, 28 days. Did you know ? The bio-ceramides used in The Rich Cream are similar to skin barrier lipids that strengthen the skin, limiting water loss and providing comfort to dry and sensitive skin. Sustainability Commitment Fully recyclable packaging designed using recycled plastic and glass, more respectful of the planet*. *Excluding multi-material pump dispensers and caps, which can only be recycled through Caudalie Boutiques thanks to the TerraCycle partnership.