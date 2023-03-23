Caudalie

Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream

$85.00

What is it ? This luxurious, fragrance-free, firming and visibly brightening eye cream is powered by pearl brightening components, Viniferine and a visionary TET8™ technology to target the 8 signs of aging for younger-looking skin: 1. Visibly reduces crow's feet, deep wrinkles and diminishes fine lines 2. Helps to visibly firm skin, plump skin, and improve skin elasticity around the eyes 3. Helps brighten dark circles and dark spots, boost hydration and enhance radiance around the eyes. The tube has a removable metal tip, for easy cleaning. Formula : 97% natural origin ingredients Dermatologically tested Fragrance-free Vegan Ophthalmologically tested Visible results 79% saw eye puffiness volume visibly reduced* *Clinical test, % of satisfaction, 29 volunteers, 56 days. Did you know ? A blend of 100% natural-origin pearlizers increase skin luminosity and targets the 8 signs of aging. The result? Instantly brighter younger-looking eyes. Sustainability Commitment Fully recyclable packaging designed using recycled plastic and glass, more respectful of the planet*. *Excluding multi-material pump dispensers and caps, which can only be recycled through Caudalie Boutiques thanks to the TerraCycle partnership.