Precleanse

$45.00

Product Description This cleansing oil thoroughly melts away layers of excess sebum, sunscreen, waterproof makeup, environmental pollutants, and residual products that build up on skin throughout the day with Borage Seed, Kukui, and Apricot oils. Formulated with conditioning Rice Bran and Vitamin E oils, this gentle blend offers a deep cleansing ideal even for oily skin conditions. The Story of Dermalogica Dermalogica is a professional-grade skin care brand founded by a skin therapist. Our mission has always been to develop innovative products and services that actively improve skin health. Our products are made in the USA.