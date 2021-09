NARS

Precision Lip Liner

£19.00

Buy Now Review It

At NARS

A PRECISE LIP LINING PENCIL IN 26 HIGHLY PIGMENTED MATTE SHADES THAT GLIDES ON SMOOTHLY TO CREATE SHAPE, DEFINITION AND VARIOUS LIP EFFECTS. LINING PENCIL IN 26 HIGHLY PIGMENTED MATTE SHADES THAT GLIDES ON SMOOTHLY TO CREATE SHAPE, DEFINITION AND VARIOUS LIP EFFECTS.