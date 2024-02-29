Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Benefit
Precisely, My Brow Wax
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Benefit
Need a few alternatives?
Benefit
Precisely, My Brow Detailer
BUY
$25.00
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
Precisely, My Brow Wax
BUY
$48.00
Sephora Australia
Benefit Cosmetics
Precisely, My Brow Detailer
BUY
£22.50
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
Precisely, My Brow Wax
BUY
£26.00
Benefit Cosmetics
More from Benefit
Benefit
Precisely, My Brow Detailer
BUY
$25.00
Benefit
Benefit
Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Adore Beauty
Benefit
24-hour Brow Setter
BUY
$48.00
Adore Beauty
Benefit
Benetint Cheek & Lip Tint
BUY
$55.00
Sephora Australia
More from Makeup
PAT McGRATH LABS
Satinallure Lipstick In Crimson Ecstasy
BUY
$49.00
Sephora Australia
Dior
Backstage Eye Palette
BUY
$96.00
Sephora Australia
Benefit
Precisely, My Brow Detailer
BUY
$25.00
Benefit
Benefit
Precisely, My Brow Wax
BUY
$27.00
Benefit
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted