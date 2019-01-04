NuMe

Precious Metals Hair Straightener

$175.00

Hair Type(s): Best for coarse to thick hair. Recommended to be used in combination with a heat protectant and lower heat setting for fine and color-treated hair. KEY FEATURES 1-inch floating plates - flexible and adjust to your hair, getting as close to your strands as possible to ensure one pass styling that's quick, easy and tug-free. Beveled plate design - allows for versatile heat styling of curls and straight hairstyles. Integrated far infrared heat strip - sends a gentle heat directly into the hair follicle and out to the cuticle to protect strands over time. Titanium - a durable material that provides intense heat for lasting hairstyles in thick or coarse hair types. Negative ion conditioning technology - maintains moisture and eliminates frizz by sealing the hair’s cuticle while boosting shine. Ion Booster - amplifies the effects of negative ion conditioning with an increase in the release of negative ions. HOW TO Straighten: Slowly glide down each section of hair for your silkiest straight hairstyles. Curl: Slightly angle your straightener and twist around small sections of hair to create loose waves or classic curls.