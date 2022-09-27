Dior

Pre-loved Mini Dior Oblique Floral Saddle Bag

$1150.00

At Holt Renfrew

This is a pre-loved piece guaranteed to be 100% authentic. The Mini Saddle features vibrant floral embroidery on a logo jacquard canvas body. It has a flat leather strap, and a top zip closure. Canvas; Trim: Leather Zipper closure Includes dust bag and authenticity card Made in Spain Size Width: 8.3" Height: 6.3" Depth: 2" Handle Drop: 7'' Condition Pre-loved Please note: Exterior front is discoloured. Handle has slight imperfections.